Multi-rider feature now available for SEPTA bus, trolley and train customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new multi-rider feature is available to SEPTA users starting Monday.

Passengers with a key card can tap in up to five riders for the same trip.

You must have the Travel Wallet 'auto load' turned on with a minimum amount of $10.

Multi-rider is available for buses, trolleys and trains.

You can still use your SEPTA key card as a solo rider, even if you activate the multi-rider option.

Just be careful not to double tap.

For more information, visit iSEPTAPhilly.com.