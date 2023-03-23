SEPTA to install new gates to deter fare jumpers

SEPTA says anyone trying to get out of paying would not be able to go over or under the gates.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's board voted to approve a pilot program that will install new fare gates to discourage riders from getting on trains for free.

The transit agency says the full-length gates will stop people from jumping over them to avoid paying their fares.

An alarm would also go off if someone tried to run through after the person in front of them pays their fare.

SEPTA will install the first gates on the Market-Frankford Line at the 13th Street and 34th Street stations by early next year.