SEPTA officer shot during Frankford barricade to be released from Temple University Hospital

Action News was there as 28-year-old Ervis Onuzi, a three-year veteran of the force, was getting ready to be released from Temple University Hospital Friday afternoon.
Onuzi was shot in the abdomen on April 6 after responding to an apartment building as a barricaded gunman fired at officers from the second and third floors.
The incident started around 7 p.m. when shots were fired near Arrott and Griscom streets.
Two women, ages 42 and 57, were hit in the hip area.
Police with the 15th district were on patrol when they heard the multiple gunshots, according to authorities.
That's when they saw a man holding a gun.
The male suspect led officers on a chase to the Renehan House Apartments on the 4700 block of Leiper Street. He ran into the building.
Several Philadelphia police officers exchanged gunfire with the man prior the arrival of SWAT units, but none were injured.
At some point during the incident, authorities say a Philadelphia police officer became pinned down by a small wall as the suspect was firing.
That's when Onuzi, took action to save the officer's life.
"He drew his assault weapon and charged forward, yelling to the officer to go, and he was covering that officer as he got shot," said Chief Nestel.
Onuzi was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Nestel previously commended his heroic actions.
"There are so many fantastic police officers out there. It doesn't matter the patch they wear and the badge that's on their chest. Police officers do this stuff when their brothers and sisters are in danger. It's what all of us as police leaders almost learn to expect, but the heroism and courage and valor that these folks exhibit every day is humbling," said Nestel.
The gunman, who died by police gunfire, has since been identified as 18-year-old Zyhiem Hartman.