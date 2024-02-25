17-year-old shot, injured on SEPTA train in Philadelphia after passenger attacked: Police

Police say they are now searching for the suspect involved in the initial altercation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was injured after a shooting broke out on SEPTA's Broad Street Line Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on a train in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

According to police, a man in his 20s was on the train when he was attacked.

The man, who had a permit to carry, pulled out his gun during the struggle.

Police say the gun went off during the altercation and a 17-year-old bystander was shot.

The teen was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

The man in his 20s was also taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police.

