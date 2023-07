The damage was at Broad and Lehigh in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Viewer video shows scaffolding that fell near a SEPTA station during Saturday night's storms.

Overnight, Action News reached out to SEPTA, which confirms its crews were sent to remove the scaffolding that blew over from an abandoned building.

The Action Cam was there as work was underway overnight.

There are no injuries to report.