2 injured after shots fired into group at SEPTA station; police chase leads to 2 arrests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in police custody after opening fire on a group of people standing at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia, police say.

The shooting sparked a helicopter police pursuit and led to a quick arrest.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday near the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford.

Officers with the 15th District were around Frankford Avenue and Arrott Street when they saw shots fired from a white van at people on the stairwell of the SEPTA station.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg. A 29-year -old man was shot in the chest.

Police say the driver of the van took off. Officers followed it up to Roosevelt Boulevard.

While in that area, a police helicopter got above the van and began assisting ground units.

The van finally stopped on the 5300 block of Sylvester Street by Sanger Street.

The female driver and the male passenger, who police believe were the shooters, were taken into custody.

"They kind of gave up as they realized they were not going to outrun the helicopter," Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said.

As for the two shooting victims, the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the 29-year-old was in critical condition and taken into surgery.

"This is one of the busier transportation hubs for SEPTA so we're very fortunate to only have two people injured at this point. We're very happy that our officers didn't get injured during the course of the pursuit, nor did anybody in the public," Walker said.

The van was being towed for evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation.