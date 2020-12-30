Deadly accident involving SEPTA train in Center City Philadelphia

MFL: Shuttle bus service is in effect between 30th Street to 5th Street Station due to tresspasser under a train at 15th Street Station. Expect significant delays at this time. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 30, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly accident caused major delays on the Market-Frankford Line Wednesday morning.Authorities said a person was found under a train at 15th and Market streets just before 6 a.m.The Philadelphia Fire Department responded.The person was pronounced dead at the scene.SEPTA brought in buses for commuters running between 2nd and 30th streets."MFL: Shuttle bus service is in effect between 30th Street to 5th Street Station due to tresspasser under a train at 15th Street Station. Expect significant delays at this time," SEPTA tweeted.The Market-Frankford Line resumed normal routing and operations around 8 a.m.