Deadly accident involving SEPTA train in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly accident caused major delays on the Market-Frankford Line Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a person was found under a train at 15th and Market streets just before 6 a.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEPTA brought in buses for commuters running between 2nd and 30th streets.

"MFL: Shuttle bus service is in effect between 30th Street to 5th Street Station due to tresspasser under a train at 15th Street Station. Expect significant delays at this time," SEPTA tweeted.



The Market-Frankford Line resumed normal routing and operations around 8 a.m.

center city philadelphia

