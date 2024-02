Man injured on SEPTA train tracks in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was injured on SEPTA train tracks in Center City Philadelphia on Monday morning.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. on the southbound Broad Street Line at N. 15th and Market streets near City Hall.

SEPTA has confirmed one person was injured, but no further details were immediately available.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene.

Shuttle buses are running between NRG and Girard.

