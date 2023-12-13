SEPTA's transit police take to picket line after voting to strike | What you should know

Roughly 170 officers who patrol SEPTA's subways, trolleys and buses will walk off the job due to the strike.

SEPTA's transit police union votes to go on strike | Here's what we know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA's transit police are now on strike after members of the union voted Wednesday to take to the picket lines. The strike, which was approved by two-thirds of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 members, begins immediately.

"Instead of walking the beat and patrolling public transit, we will be walking the picket line," said FOTP's President Omari Bervine, who is a SEPTA patrol officer. "SEPTA has devalued their patrol officers. This vote shows our members are tired of being shortchanged. We deserve comparable wages and terms to what bus drivers and other transit workers received."

Union leaders say roughly 65 percent of the officers who voted on Wednesday's offer gave the go ahead to strike.

What happens next?

SEPTA transit officers turned in their equipment Wednesday evening and hit the picket line outside of SEPTA headquarters on Market Street.

The city's transit agency has now enacted its contingency plan following the strike vote. Commuters will likely see a mix of local police and private security as SEPTA works to fill in the gaps on the city's subways, trolleys and buses. University police and Philadelphia School District officers will all be pitching in as well.

Supervisory transit police will be working extended shifts to provide a steady presence at terminals, transfer points, hot spots, and transit corridors. Private security guards will be assigned to locations as needed, with a focus on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line, and the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management will also provide logistical support.

"The law enforcement community in the city is a tremendous fraternity. They support each other. They have indicated to me they'll be here for us as long as we need them," SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson said.

However, commuters are wondering if that'll be enough.

A SEPTA police officer told Action News that they work a unique job, they know the underground and said it is not easy to just temporarily plug in anybody.

"It's a totally different dynamic policing the city versus policing the transit system. It's a whole different dynamic, different clientele," Juliana said. "Be vigilant. Be careful. Go from point A to point B without being involved. It's a serious concern."

"There is a hurdle to get over here. We didn't anticipate this. Our wish is we can get our guys back in and obviously get back the negotiating table as quickly as possible," Lawson said.

Officials said 178 SEPTA officers are part of the transit union and have been working without a contract since March. The original strike deadline was November 20, but it was extended to December 13.

"Their safety is our first responsibility. It's paramount to us but we're not here to get taken advantage of. This is not our strike. This is a management strike. They know what it would've taken to keep us at work and they know what it will take to get us back to work," said Troy Parham, FOP Lodge 109's vice president.

Parham says 124 officers voted on SEPTA's latest contract offer Wednesday afternoon and 83 voted to strike.

SEPTA is offering a three-year deal but the union's issue is that in the last year, the raise would be split into two parts.

"We're good on benefits and wages. The term of the contract is what we are stuck on right now," Parham said.

SEPTA officials said it would cost millions of dollars more to bring the increases in sooner and that it's more feasible to do it that way but the union wants the pay increase all at once. Additionally, the police union received an unscheduled, in-contract pay increase that averaged more than 17% last year.

The union also argues their hard work is displayed almost daily. Just Tuesday morning, a stabbing suspect was quickly caught at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby. And in last week's stabbing at Macy's, SEPTA cameras helped Philadelphia police quickly catch the suspect.

SEPTA police officers said they hope this strike doesn't last long with Christmas just two weeks away, adding that they have bills to pay. The last strikes by SEPTA's transit police were called in 2019 and 2012.

"We're just looking to be appreciated and it seems like SEPTA doesn't want to appreciate us out here and the hard work we do," Juliana said.

More meetings are expected to take place Thursday afternoon but SEPTA police officers are planning to continue picketing until a deal is reached.