Missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown appears to post on Instagram from Mexico after mom found dead

Missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown appeared to post on Instagram from Mexico after his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead in Maywood.

73-year-old Myrtle Brown was found dead by a creek near her home

MAYWOOD, Ill. -- A former NFL player who local police say is missing appears to be posting on social media from Mexico.

Sergio Brown appeared to post a rambling message on Instagram stories, talking about the FBI and Maywood police.

Hours later, Brown posted another Instagram story, showing his location as Sydney, Australia and characters from the movie Finding Nemo.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Maywood police said they are aware of the social media videos and are looking into their authenticity.

This comes after Sergio's mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, was found dead, by a creek behind her home on Saturday after family members told police she and Sergio were missing. Police have ruled her death a homicide.

Maywood, Illinois residents said Sergio lived with his mother, and would often take walks in the neighborhood. Sergio has not been named a suspect in the homicide.

On Tuesday, Sergio's brother, Nick stopped by the home, briefly saying how wonderful their mother was.

Sergio, 35, is a former safety in the NFL, playing for seven seasons with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Police asked anyone with information to call Maywood Police Investigations' Dennis Diaz at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department's anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.