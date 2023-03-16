Police in Montgomery County search for serial armed robber

Police are searching for a suspect who they believe is behind several armed robberies.

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who they believe is behind several armed robberies in Montgomery County.

The most recent crime happened on Wednesday afternoon at the Sunoco on Easton Road in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video walking into the store at about 1:45 p.m. He then looks around for an employee before robbing them.

Police believe the same man is responsible for other armed robberies in recent weeks.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver Nissan Rogue.

"These people walking around robbing places, they're the unstable ones. There's something wrong with them mentally or emotionally that they're out there doing that," said Michael Liebel, of Horsham.

Customers were shocked to hear the robbery happened in the middle of the day and worry that crime is getting out of hand.

"It's been getting worse in the last year and a half two years. It used to be quiet around here," said Tom Moran, of Hatboro.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.