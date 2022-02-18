Officials: Former principal accused of sexually assaulting student at Delco elementary school

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials have announced the arrest of a former principal who is accused of sexually assaulting a student.Police say 39-year-old Jonathan Wisneski, former principal at Primos Elementary in Clifton Heights, assaulted the student when he was principal at the school. He left the school in 2018.Before he was a principal, Wisneski was a teacher in the Upper Darby School District.His most recent employer is Devereux CARES (Center for Autism Research & Educational Services) in Downingtown, Pa.The superintendent of the Upper Darby School District says allegations were made four years ago.Wisneski is charged with two counts of institutional sexual assault, two counts of indecent assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.He was arraigned and is being held on a $150,000 bail.The following letter was sent to families in the Upper Darby School District: