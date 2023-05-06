Philadelphia police identify 2 officers shot during 14-hour Germantown barricade situation

That is when the suspect shot Sgt. Erik Bullock and Officer Matthew Fitzpatrick, according to officials.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released the names of the two officers shot during a barricade situation in the city's Germantown section.

Officials say the 14-hour barricade began on Saturday, April 29.

Police responded to a home on the 400 block of Bringhurst Street for reports of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers found 65-year-old Steven Robbins barricaded in his home armed with a shotgun.

After several hours of negotiations, police tried to make entry into Robbins' residence for a second time.

That is when Robbins shot Sgt. Erik Bullock and Officer Matthew Fitzpatrick, according to officials.

Bullock is a 25-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, and Fitzpatrick is a 10-year veteran.

Both are assigned to the SWAT unit.

Fortunately, both officers were struck in their vests and did not suffer any penetrating injuries, according to police.

The situation was resolved late Sunday after Robbins was shot in the shoulder by police and taken for medical treatment.

Philadelphia police say they are still investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.