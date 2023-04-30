2 officers, suspect shot during standoff in the Germantown section of Philadelphia

Two police officers and a suspect were shot during an hours-long standoff in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two police officers and a suspect were shot after an hours-long standoff in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police say the officers were hit in their vests.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said the officers are going to be okay and said he was grateful this wasn't any worse.

The suspect is hospitalized in stable condition.

The gunfire happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in 400 block of West Bringhurst Street.

That's where officers were called around 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man locked inside a home, armed with a gun.

The suspect fired shots at the police from a third-floor window once officers arrived on the scene, leading to a standoff that lasted through the night.

At some point in the night SWAT officers lost communication with the man, so the decision was made to go inside.

They encountered the man on the third floor. Officials say the suspect fired, hitting one sergeant and one officer in their vests.

Police returned fire and the suspect was shot and wounded.

The suspect is described as a 65-year-old man who has a warrant for his arrest.

His name has not been released.