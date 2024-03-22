Passenger arrested after disturbance on Philadelphia-bound flight from Tampa, Fla.

Shail Patel was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance, delaying a flight to Philadelphia Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. (WPVI) -- Police at Tampa International Airport in Florida arrested a passenger after a disturbance delayed a flight to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

American Airlines says the flight was delayed 30 minutes after law enforcement was requested to the aircraft over a disturbance in the cabin involving a disruptive customer.

Videos circulating on social media show parts of the encounter.

At one point, the passenger directed an anti-Semitic slur towards a flight attendant.

As the situation escalates, another person on the plane puts the passenger in a headlock.

Shail Patel was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and two counts of battery.