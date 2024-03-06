Shake Shack cheering Phillies fans up with 'Dollar Dog' promotion | Here's a full list of dates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shake Shack says it is stepping in to help cheer up Philadelphia sports fans frustrated by the disappearance of a certain hot dog promotion.

The restaurant chain will be offering $1 hot dogs at its three Philadelphia locations.

You can take advantage of the promotion on March 28, April 2 and April 16 by visiting the Shake Shacks in Center City or University City.

The dollar dogs will be limited to four per check. You must use "DOLLARDOG" at checkout.

The special comes just a week after the Phillies announced it was doing away with the famed Dollar Dog Night.

Phillies officials say unruly behavior and a post-season fan survey were the reason behind the change after 27 years.