Crime Fighters: Who killed Shakir Taylor?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shakir Taylor was sitting outside on a step when he was gunned down by two individuals.

His parents say their son was never in any trouble, and they don't know why this would have happened to him.

David and Fatimah asked us not to use their last names when talking about their son. They say they are still trying to come to grips with what happened to him.

"It was very shocking for us to get the news that he had been murdered and then, the way that he was, was just really - this is really heartbreaking. He was definitely a fun guy and anybody who knew him would love to be around him," said David.

Taylor was only 25 years old and a father to a little girl.

"It's hard like, I'm still stuck there and it's just like - his daughter don't understand. I gotta keep answering her questions," said Fatimah.

On Wednesday, August 24, at about 7:19 p.m., Taylor was sitting outside with another person along the 3200 block of H Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section when police were called for a report of a shooting.

"Shakir was on the step. These two guys pulled up, jumped out of the car, murdered him, got back in the car and left," said David.

Taylor was shot ten times and pronounced dead at the hospital. The person he was with was not injured. Witnesses say a black BMW was seen fleeing the scene north on H Street.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We would just really want someone to come forward and just own it. You know just own what you did and why," David said.