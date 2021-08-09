Explore the Pine Barrens on Pinelands Adventures' boat tours

SHAMONG, N.J. (WPVI) -- Pinelands Adventure provides tours of New Jersey's Pine Barrens.You can take a kayak or a canoe with a guide or take a self-guided trip through Wharton State Forest, Jersey's largest state park.The boats travel along the Mullica and Batsto Rivers with varying degrees of difficulty. You can take beginner classes or intermediate trips. And for more experienced paddlers, they offer an 11-mile overnight adventure.Along the way you can enjoy Mother Nature at her finest with wildlife poking out from its habitat and ever-changing plant life blooming along the riverbanks.There are hiking trails throughout the park for a land adventure and the historic Batsto Village is a short drive from the adventure's launch point.1005 Atsion Road, Shamong, NJ 08088