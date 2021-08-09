FYI Philly

Explore the Pine Barrens on Pinelands Adventures' boat tours

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Explore the Pine Barrens on Pinlelands Adventures' boat tours

SHAMONG, N.J. (WPVI) -- Pinelands Adventure provides tours of New Jersey's Pine Barrens.

You can take a kayak or a canoe with a guide or take a self-guided trip through Wharton State Forest, Jersey's largest state park.

The boats travel along the Mullica and Batsto Rivers with varying degrees of difficulty. You can take beginner classes or intermediate trips. And for more experienced paddlers, they offer an 11-mile overnight adventure.

Along the way you can enjoy Mother Nature at her finest with wildlife poking out from its habitat and ever-changing plant life blooming along the riverbanks.

There are hiking trails throughout the park for a land adventure and the historic Batsto Village is a short drive from the adventure's launch point.



Pinelands Adventures | Facebook | Instagram
1005 Atsion Road, Shamong, NJ 08088
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfyi phillyoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News