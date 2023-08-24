Man facing charges after 5 kittens found dead in plastic bins in Delaware County

The bin contained two dead kittens that were about six months old. The bin was left on Saturday, July 15 during 90-degree heat while the clinic was closed.

Officials believe the kittens likely suffocated from heat and lack of food and water.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sharon Hill police have charged a man wanted in a horrific case of animal cruelty.

He is accused of leaving a total of five kittens in sealed plastic bins outside the Spayed Club on Chester Pike in Delaware County.

They were all found dead. Officials believe the kittens likely suffocated from heat and lack of food and water.

Sharon Hill police are looking for this man seen in surveillance leaving the bins full of kittens.

"The lid was taped shut with duct tape," said Donna Dybus, the director of the Spayed Club on Chester Pike in Sharon Hill.

One bin contained two dead kittens that were about six months old. The bin was left on Saturday, July 15 during 90-degree heat while the clinic was closed.

On Friday, August 11, the same man left another bin containing three kittens after hours.

The joint investigating efforts of police and the Brandywine SPCA helped find the man seen on surveillance video.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, faces both neglect and cruelty charges.