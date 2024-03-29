Shelter Me: Saul the playful pup found his forever home

Saul would work best with a family who could embrace is active side and continue his training that he already loves to do.

Shelter Me: Saul the playful pup is looking for a home that will match his energy

Shelter Me: Saul the playful pup is looking for a home that will match his energy

Shelter Me: Saul the playful pup is looking for a home that will match his energy

Shelter Me: Saul the playful pup is looking for a home that will match his energy

6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted the Pennsylvania SPCA located right in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Lindsey King introduced us to Saul, an adorable and playful pup. Saul is a six month old labrador retriever who is full of energy.

Saul came to the PSPCA as a stray. He is described as eager to please and a great listener. He has an active and playful energy and he is looking to meet a family who can embrace that energy. He is open to meeting other dogs, too. His perfect match would be a dog who is tolerant and more laid back.

Saul would work best with a family who could embrace his active side and continue his training that he already loves to do.

Saul fortunately found his forever home!

If you are interested in adopting any of Saul's shelter friends, please visit pspca.org