Police: 2 people dead in separate double shootings in North Philadelphia

Police are still looking for suspects in both of these shooting incidents.

Saturday, May 27, 2023 6:11PM
Two people are dead after two separate double shootings in North Philadelphia.

The first shooting happened on the 600 block of West Cambria street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police found a 26-year-old shooting victim inside a car that was riddled with bullets. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police tell Action News a second victim, a 22-year-old man, later showed up to the hospital by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition.

Another deadly double shooting happened just after 6 a.m. on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

A 44-year-old woman showed up at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead. The second victim was a 21-year-old woman. She is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are still looking for suspects in both of these shooting incidents.

