Police: 2 people dead in separate double shootings in North Philadelphia

Two people are dead after two separate double shootings in North Philadelphia.

Police are still looking for suspects in both of these shooting incidents.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after two separate double shootings in North Philadelphia.

The first shooting happened on the 600 block of West Cambria street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police found a 26-year-old shooting victim inside a car that was riddled with bullets. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police tell Action News a second victim, a 22-year-old man, later showed up to the hospital by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition.

Another deadly double shooting happened just after 6 a.m. on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

A 44-year-old woman showed up at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead. The second victim was a 21-year-old woman. She is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are still looking for suspects in both of these shooting incidents.