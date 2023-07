When they arrived on scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Grays Ferry section of the city.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of South Bailey Street.

Police responded to reports of a shooting inside a home.

When they arrived on scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.