Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Hunting Park.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday morning near Berkeley Drive and McMichael Street.

While police were investigating the shooting scene, two gunshot victims showed up to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle.

A 42-year-old woman unfortunately died at the hospital and a 52-year-old man is in critical condition.

Their vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.