  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Hunting Park

A 42-year-old woman unfortunately died at the hospital and a 52-year-old man is in critical condition.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Saturday, November 12, 2022 2:22PM
EMBED <>More Videos

A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Hunting Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Hunting Park.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday morning near Berkeley Drive and McMichael Street.

While police were investigating the shooting scene, two gunshot victims showed up to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle.

A 42-year-old woman unfortunately died at the hospital and a 52-year-old man is in critical condition.

Their vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.