Police: Man dies after 20 shots fired in Tioga-Nicetown

Police responding to the scene found a man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, January 7, 2024 2:34PM
wpvi

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on the 3400 block of Judson Street.

Police responding to the scene found a man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced him at the scene.

More than 20 shots were fired. No weapon was recovered and no arrests have yet been made.

This is an on-going investigation with Philadelphia Homicide Detectives.

This homicide is the 7th homicide of 2024.

