Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was shot eight times.

Police are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting in Kensington.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on West Susquehanna Avenue near Howard Street.

Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was shot eight times.

He was then taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are looking for surveillance footage to help identify a suspect.