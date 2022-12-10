Police: Man shot, killed outside school in Port Richmond

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a school in Port Richmond.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a school in Port Richmond.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday near the Memphis Street Academy Charter School in the 2900 block of Memphis Street.

Investigators say the 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and then climbed into the passenger seat of a car.

Officials had to break the window of a car to get him out.

Police took the man to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

There are no arrests at this time.