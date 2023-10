A man was found shot inside a car on I-95 in Delaware County.

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was found shot inside a car on I-95 in Delaware County.

Police say he was found on the highway with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police found him just after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Market St ramp, exit 2 in Upper Chichester Township.

