Shooting leaves 2 people injured at Lehigh County Walmart: Police

WHITEHALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Whitehall Township Police are investigating a shooting Friday at a Lehigh County Walmart that left two people injured.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road.
Police say two people were shot.
There is no current word on the condition of the victims or a motive.
No further information has been released at this time from officials.
Stay tuned as this story is still developing.
