Shooting leaves 2 people injured at Lehigh County Walmart: Police

By
WHITEHALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Whitehall Township Police are investigating a shooting Friday at a Lehigh County Walmart that left two people injured.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road.

Police say two people were shot.

There is no current word on the condition of the victims or a motive.

No further information has been released at this time from officials.

Stay tuned as this story is still developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lehigh countycrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly eases some restrictions; limited sports attendance to be allowed
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Police investigate cell phone store robberies in Philly and suburbs
Images released of suspects in shooting near Olney Transportation Center
Philly leaders say they face an uphill battle in call for gun laws
West Chester's historic stainless steel diner pushes through pandemic
Mural honors Philadelphia's Freedom Fighters
Show More
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill tonight
Philly to open 3rd mass COVID vaccination clinic Saturday
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and the Philadelphia connections
Surveillance released of armed robbery at Boost Mobile store
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
More TOP STORIES News