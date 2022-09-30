Community comes out in support of Roxborough students after fatal shooting

"Maybe for a day we can show that there's hope, there's a chance for healing," one community member said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With signs and with messages of support, members of the community stood outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Friday morning, just days after five teens were shot leaving the field after a football scrimmage.

"We all love Roxborough. It's a wonderful place, and for this to happen so close to home, to happen to these families, these kids - it's devastating," said Nate Morrissey of Roxborough.

"Looking back in hindsight, when I was this age, I think I would have appreciated if the community came out and gave their support. So hopefully it brings a smile to somebody's face or at least peace and comfort to know they're not alone," said supporter Greg Young.

A support station was also planned for nearby Saul High School, where 14-year -old Nicolas Elizalde was a freshman.

Nicolas played for Roxborough High's football team. He did not survive.

Four other teens were shot, three of them Roxborough High football players.

"Over the last couple of days, the community has been in turmoil. There's a lot of trauma, a lot of angst. There's a lot of sorrow, loss," said Robert Ashford, who is the executive director of Unity Recovery in Roxborough and also lives in the community.

"Maybe for a day we can show that there's hope, there's a chance for healing," continued Ashford.

On Thursday night, family and friends came together for a vigil in Gorgas Park.

Meanwhile, a memorial grows near the site of the shooting.

Police are still looking for the five shooters, saying the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

The Ford Explorer was recovered Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

"I'm a teacher, and I've had teachers that I've known lose students, and it's really important for the community to come together and to show these kids, we're going to put into them what we want to see come out of them," said Julie Morrissey of Roxborough.

The motive in this shooting remains under investigation.

A $45,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.