Man shot to death in broad daylight near Temple University in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in broad daylight near the Temple University campus in North Philadelphia on Friday.It happened just after 2 p.m. at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.Police say that's where a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times.He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made and there has been no word on what led to the shooting.The victim's name has not been released.