PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left two people injured on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia.The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near 15th Street and Cecile B. Moore Avenue.Police say shots rang out, hitting two victims on Temple University's main campus.There's no word on their condition at this time.Temple University sent an alert to students, urging them to avoid the area.The university also confirmed that the victims were not students.No further details have been provided at this time.