Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Wilmington Manor, Delaware

WILMINGTON MANOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington Manor, Delaware are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Police were called to the unit block of West Minuit Drive for a home invasion just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

As the officers approached the home, they encountered two armed suspects.

That suspect was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. The other was taken into custody.

The Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice-Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are leading shooting investigation.

And per Division policy, three officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

Any individual with information related to the investigation is asked to please contact Detective Lieutenant Justin Breslin or Detective Eric Christopher of the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302)395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.