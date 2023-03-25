Police: Man injured after police-involved shooting in West Oak Lane

The officer fired three times, striking the suspect at least twice.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot by police in the West Oak Lane section of the city.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on the 1500 block of East Johnson Street between Mansfield Avenue and Rodney Street.

According to police, the 21-year-old male fled from officers during a traffic stop. The man then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer that was pursuing him.

Police took the man to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are still looking for two other suspects who fled the scene from the stopped vehicle.

Sergeant Eric Gripp told Action News, "This started off as a minor traffic violation and quickly escalated when this individual alledgedly produced a handgun and pointed it at our officers.

We are just grateful that this wasn't worse than it was- that this officer is safe. No one else was struck and this male is in stable condition."

This is an on-going investigation.