18-year-old shot, killed in South Philadelphia during summer car ride with his brother

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two brothers were driving their car one summer night in South Philadelphia. But, the ride took a tragic turn when the pair was shot at, killing one of them.

Authorities hope someone can come forward with a tip that will help solve this case.

Aquill Foster, 18, was a passenger in the car on the night of Tuesday, June 21.

At 11:45 p.m., Foster's brother was driving them along the 600 block of Ritner Street. That's when police were called for reports of a person with a gun.

"Inside the vehicle was one male who was later identified as Mr. Foster. He was shot," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Medics took him to the hospital, where he died at 1:18 a.m. His brother was not injured.

At the scene, officers recovered 12, 9mm shell casings.

"We at the Citizens Crime Commission have a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who committed this act," Montecalvo said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.