16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Police say it happened on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a teenage boy who had been shot multiple times.

At least 30 shots were fired during the incident, officials say.

The teen was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on his identity.

Police say nearby cameras captured an SUV fleeing the scene.

The car has since been recovered, and police say a gun was found inside.

There are still no suspects at this time.