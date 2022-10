First responders found a woman and two men from gunshot wounds.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Neighbors heard gunfire along North 4th Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers did not release information on a possible motive and no word on any arrests.