triple shooting

3 critical after shooting in Parkside: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot Saturday night in the Parkside section of Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block of N. 41st Street.

A 17-year-old was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the thigh. A 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest, and a 19-year-old man was shot once in the back.

All three victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and were listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.
