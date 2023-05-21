Police: 16-year-old boy, 2 others shot during robbery in Olney

A 16-year-old boy is among the victims of a triple shooting in the Olney section of the city.

During the robbery, shots were fired striking three people.

It happened around 12 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Delphine Street.

Police say three suspects in their late teens, early 20's attempted to rob three other men.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the stomach. A 40-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the ankle and a 16-year-old was struck in the leg.

The three suspects fled the scene.

Police recovered a wallet and cell phone belonging to one of the shooting victims a block away from where the shooting occurred.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

No arrests have been made.