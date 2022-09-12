Saving with 6abc: Deals for the month of September

Consumer Reports tracks prices all year long and says there are big deals on top-rated products this month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- September is a great month for savings. It might be the perfect time to score a deal on a tech item that typically never leaves your side. Consumer Reports tracks prices all year long and says there are big deals on top-rated products this month.

"The first half of the month you're going to see some great discounts on large appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers and refrigerators," said Samantha Gordon, a Consumer Reports shopping editor.

The Whirlpool top-freezer refrigerator is a CR 'best buy' and is now on sale for $529 at Appliances Connection and Best Buy. CR says this is a great budget refrigerator that's one of the top performers in its tests for its size.

And although you can finally use your air conditioner less, now is the perfect time to buy one as retailers begin to offload their summer products. The Frigidaire window air conditioner is now $249.99 at Appliances Connection. CR says the window-unit AC performs well for comfort and ease of use.

And while the weather is still pleasant, tackle that leftover tree work you put off during the summer with a new chainsaw. The EGO battery-powered chainsaw is now $366.75 or less at Amazon.

And finally, keep your eyes and ears open for smartphone savings later this month.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently $1,099 at full price, but look for discounts and other offers as the month goes on and through the rest of the year.

This is CR's top-rated smartphone, with one of the longest battery life spans of all the current models it's tested, and has an additional wide-angle and zoom camera.

Looking for something else this month? CR says September is a great month to find deals on grills, air purifiers, leaf blowers, wood stains, replacement windows, and smart speakers.