Past Present Future, Junior League Thrift, pucciManuli highlight Ardmore's small business shops

By Natalie Jason
ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 13-minute train ride from Center City will get you to the shopping district of Ardmore, with plenty of great small businesses to support.

Past Present Future has gifts for any occasion, focusing on handmade, fair trade, fun, unusual things.

At the Junior League Thrift Store, you can shop for a good cause -- all proceeds benefit revolving initiatives supported by the 100-year old volunteer women's organization.

pucciManuli is a family concept store, where you can find items for the young as well as the young at heart. They search for heirloom quality items that can be passed on from generation to generation.

And of course after all the shopping is done, you can find great restaurants in Ardmore, like DePaul's Table.


Ardmore Initiative | Facebook | Instagram
56 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-645-0540

Past Present Future | Facebook | Instagram
15 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-4040
Junior League Thrift Shop | Facebook | Instagram
25 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-896-8828

pucciManuli | Facebook | Instagram
2 Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-649-2909

DePaul's Table Modern Italian Steakhouse | Facebook | Instagram
7 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-589-0500
