Celebrate joy with The Sable Collective

By Bethany Owings
Celebrate joy, beauty and wellness with The Sable Collective, recent Best of Philly winner for Best Wellness Shop for Women of Color (a new category they created this year).

You can find clothing, jewelry, housewares, and wellness products from local Philadelphia-makers.

The collective is currently all-virtual, as the brick and mortar store at the Fashion District is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Owner Shanti Mayers intentionally sources all the products from the BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) community and women artisans and entrepreneurs.

The wellness section is stocked like an apothecary, with bundles of herbs. You can also discover herbal tea blends and tinctures that play into her mindfulness approach.

Mayers is also transitioning to virtual events, such as herbal workshops and writing classes.

The Sable Collective | Instagram
1101 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
