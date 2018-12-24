HOLIDAY

List of retailers open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers

EMBED </>More Videos

If you forgot someone on your nice list, fear not because some major retailers are still welcoming your business on Christmas Eve. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
If you forgot someone on your nice list, fear not because some major retailers are still welcoming your business on Christmas Eve.

The National Retail Federation says 24 percent of people who responded to their survey expected to finish Christmas shopping on Saturday, but more than 7 percent said they were waiting until Monday.

See the list below for retailers staying open for last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.

  • Amazon: Offering same-day delivery for Prime members.

  • Best Buy: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Dick's Sporting Goods: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Kohl's, which hasn't closed since Friday, will be open until 6 p.m.


  • Macy's: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company also offers parking lot pick-up so you don't have to get out of your car.


  • Walmart: Most stores will also be open until 6 p.m.


Hours may be different depending on the location.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerholidaychristmas evegiftsgift ideas
HOLIDAY
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
How to watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Bucks County sheriffs play Santa for a family in need
More holiday
SHOPPING
Philly police officers take kids toy shopping in Wynnefield Heights
Freebie Friday: SEPTA rides, Dunkin' gift cards, IHoP entree, metered parking
Shoppers look to finish lists at KOP Mall
Shop local, handmade gifts at Founders Market
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Washington
Man shoots friend after dispute in Wissinoming
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Game day dream comes true for Eagles fan in hospice
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
AccuWeather: From Wet To Windy Christmas Eve
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Show More
Marine surprises little brother during Hershey hockey game
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Car, tractor trailer collide in Deptford Twp.; 2 hurt
More News