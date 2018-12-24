Amazon: Offering same-day delivery for Prime members.

Best Buy: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl's, which hasn't closed since Friday, will be open until 6 p.m.

Macy's: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company also offers parking lot pick-up so you don't have to get out of your car.

Walmart: Most stores will also be open until 6 p.m.

If you forgot someone on your nice list, fear not because some major retailers are still welcoming your business on Christmas Eve.The National Retail Federation says 24 percent of people who responded to their survey expected to finish Christmas shopping on Saturday, but more than 7 percent said they were waiting until Monday.Hours may be different depending on the location.