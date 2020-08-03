FYI Philly

Jennifer Designs, Thomas & Main team up to keep their business afloat during pandemic

By Bethany Owings
Two South Jersey business owners are bonding over floral arrangements to help each other survive during COVID-19.

Floral Designer Jennifer Reed of Jennifer Designs specializes in weddings and events and is an avid Pennsylvania Horticulture Society volunteer.

With the event industry hit hard by COVID-19, Reed went back to her motto "always play with your flowers."

Now, she teaches flower workshops bringing her love of flowers to everyone else. She hosts classes in-person or virtually and gave Karen Rogers an online workshop with the "Flower Sunglasses" craft a try.

Reed is all about building her business while lifting up other female entrepreneurs.

She hosts her classes at Thomas & Main in Mullica Hill.

Owner Colleen Keaveney pitches in with Reed's parties and uses her flowers for her own business.

Her boutique gift shop has a beach house vibe, with six different rooms, each with a different theme.

It is all inspired by her father, who passed away last year. Colleen is now shipping items across the country, partly thanks to her Instagram-Live parties she calls happy hour.

Jennifer Designs | Instagram
128-138 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua Township, NJ 08051 (temporarily closed)

Thomas & Main | Instagram
103 N Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsouth jerseyfyi phillyfyi shoppingbe localish philadelphiabe localishwomen
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
New restaurants and breakfast spots to add to your dining checklist
Keeping Special Occasions Special During COVID-19
Barnes Foundation, Michener Museum reopen doors with new exhibits
Art Mart brings the artsy crowd back to South Street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Warning for entire Philadelphia region
Isaias near hurricane strength as it heads up East Coast
NJ decreases gathering size limit due to increase in virus transmission
Phillies will head to New York to resume schedule Monday night
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Philadelphia police seek two children missing since Saturday
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 7 year old
Show More
Philly teachers, students, parents join national protests for school improvements
Woman cleaning Philadelphia school building found dead
Isaias could further delay Philly recycling pickup
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
More TOP STORIES News