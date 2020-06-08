Philadelphia ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours straight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6228403" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A ShopRite owner in Philadelphia says his business was looted for 15 hours straight.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A ShopRite in Philadelphia's Parkside section has reopened after being ransacked and looted for hours last weekend.The store on 52nd and Parkside was damaged during protests last weekend following the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody.Over the course of 15 hours, it was picked clean by looters.With the help of 300 community members and employees the store is back in business one week later."Our family is deeply committed to these communities and would not walk away and leave these neighborhoods without a supermarket to rely on," said Jeff Brown, president & CEO of Brown's Super Stores that operates these stores. "We know how the neighborhoods depend on us for their livelihood, not only for food, but also for jobs and other assistanceOn Sunday, shoppers said there is hope for ongoing unity and ultimately for more locally-owned businesses in the community.A prayer and community celebration will be held here Monday.