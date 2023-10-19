2 accused of looting West Philadelphia pharmacy now in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that two suspects wanted for looting a West Philadelphia pharmacy are now in custody.

Investigators say 21-year-old Samir Brown and 22-year-old Nassir Boyd face charges including burglary, aggravated assault, and receiving stolen property.

Brown is accused of carjacking two people at gunpoint on September 24 and then using that car to loot the Olive Tree Pharmacy three days later.

Police say Brown and Boyd were among seven people who ransacked the business and stole prescription medication.