New video shows looters ransacking GameStop, marijuana dispensary in Philadelphia

The suspects can be seen running into the store and grabbing as much merchandise as they can hold.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new videos on Wednesday of widespread looting that took place across the city at the end of September.

One video shows a stream of suspects breaking into a GameStop on the 2500 block of Caster Avenue on September 26.

The next night, a burglary took place at the Curaleaf marijuana dispensary on City Avenue.

A vehicle was used to break open the front doors, allowing suspects to run inside and steal whatever products they could find.