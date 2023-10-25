  • Watch Now

New video shows looters ransacking GameStop, marijuana dispensary in Philadelphia

The suspects can be seen running into the store and grabbing as much merchandise as they can hold.

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 9:54PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new videos on Wednesday of widespread looting that took place across the city at the end of September.

One video shows a stream of suspects breaking into a GameStop on the 2500 block of Caster Avenue on September 26.

The suspects can be seen running into the store and grabbing as much merchandise as they can hold.

The next night, a burglary took place at the Curaleaf marijuana dispensary on City Avenue.

A vehicle was used to break open the front doors, allowing suspects to run inside and steal whatever products they could find.

