Do you recognize them? Police release new video in hopes of identifying Philadelphia looters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released more video Thursday showing looting suspects from the night of September 26.

The video is from the Foot Locker store on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street. It shows a large crowd of people rushing through the front door and leaving with armfuls of clothing and other items.

Investigators are asking anyone who may recognize the people in this video to contact police

