Man back in custody after looting incident, alleged deadly assault outside Philly nightclub

A judge has also raised Kenneth Frye's bail to $500,000 in response to the latest looting incident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The bouncer accused of fatally punching a man outside a bar in Center City last year is in custody on Thursday.

It comes after Kenneth Frye was arrested for allegedly taking part in a looting incident that happened last month at a liquor store.

In that incident, Frye is facing a burglary charge and was arrested after looters ransacked a Fine Wine & Good Spirits on the 3100 block of Girard Ave., according to police.

Kenneth Frye

He was already facing a manslaughter charge for allegedly killing 41-year-old Eric Pope while working at Tabu Nightclub last April.

Frye was a bouncer at the nightclub and was seen on video punching Pope and knocking him unconscious.

Pope later died from his injuries.

A judge has also raised Frye's bail to $500,000 in response to the latest looting incident.