Side plank with modification to strengthen your core - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 12:33PM
Fitness tip: Side plank with modification
Shoshana shares her side plank with modification to help strengthen your core.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shares her side plank with modification to help strengthen your core.

