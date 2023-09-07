Glute bridge with extension - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a move that everyone can do!
WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:
Plank with arm lift - Today's Tip
A move for your upper and lower body - Today's Tip
Work your core with this move - Today's Tip
Squat with rainbow rotation - Today's Tip
Work your waistline with this move - Today's Tip
Sit up and shoulder press - Today's Tip
Get moving in the morning - Today's Tip
Squat with arm curl - Today's Tip
Shoulder press with lift - Today's Tip
Simple shoulder press - Today's Tip